ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County is temporarily shutting down the lake at Indian Camp Creek Park after reports of blue-green algae.
The Missouri Department of National Resources (DNR) confirmed they received a report of possible blue-green algae and said based on the appearance, it could be a dangerous kind.
Therefore, St. Charles County has closed down the lake at Indian Camp Creek for testing.
READ: Illinois health officials urge caution with blue-green algae
"It doesn't look like anything I've ever seen in our lakes before, kind of looks out of place," Nick Dziuba with the St. Charles County Parks Department said.
DNR confirmed the algae has been a problem around Missouri and surrounding states for the past several years.
Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, can produce toxins that can be harmful and even lethal. However, DNR said there no confirmed reports of livestock, pets or people being sickened by the algae in our area.
You can look at DNR's photo gallery of algae here to aid in identification. Another method for identifying the toxic algae is if it's producing a foul odor, mimicking a sewage smell.
Not all infestations are of mats or pads of algae as some outbreaks are of algae diffused throughout the water column.
You can fill out this form if you think you've spotted any potentially harmful algal bloom.
