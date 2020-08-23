ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — There’s no such thing as too much baseball, but I don’t get the sense that Cardinals fans were complaining about the swift pace with which St. Louis disposed of the Reds on Saturday night.
Official time of game: two hours and 15 minutes.
It was Rob Manfred’s dream come true—but how in the world did the Cardinals and Reds pull it off?
As St. Louis baseball fans will quickly come to learn, the tempo of Saturday’s 3-0 win for the Cardinals came as a result of the newest secret weapon for a St. Louis-based baseball writer on deadline.
The KK Effect.
Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim has no time for dawdling on the pitcher’s mound. He threw a brisk six shutout innings to earn his first-career MLB win Saturday at Busch Stadium.
“Love it,” Shildt said of the pace with which Kim worked. “KK had good rhythm, got the ball, had an idea what he wanted to do. He kept everybody engaged.”
Harrison Bader and Tommy Edman agreed, as both raved about how Kim’s style of pitching keeps defenders on their toes.
"I really do believe that on defense, you’re totally a reflection of your starting pitcher’s pace,” Bader said. “Playing behind that man, it’s a lot of fun, there’s no doubt about it. He did a great job."
But as Cardinals fans saw Saturday—and teams throughout the NL and AL Central divisions are sure to learn throughout the rest of the 2020 season—Kim doesn’t just pitch with pace.
He pitches with effectiveness.
KK allowed only three Reds hitters to reach base Saturday. None came via the free pass. He scattered two singles and a double, and never dealt with more than one Red on base at a time.
Kim said after the game that he was pleased he did not walk any batters in Saturday’s start, an improvement over his previous outing in which he walked three Cubs in 3.2 innings. Never entirely satisfied, though, KK always has a good sense for the areas upon which he would like to improve.
“There were some full counts, so next time I need to improve to be more aggressive,” Kim said via his interpreter. It should be noted, Kim faced only three full-counts Saturday, two of which came against the reputable batter's eye of Joey Votto.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt described the 32-year-old’s hunger for continual improvement as “a trait of a winner.”
“That's what people that get to this level, stay at this level and continue to have sustainable success at this level have—a thirst for getting better, figuring out a better way,” Shildt said. “Just adding to their—as Mr. (George) Kissell would say—to their toolbox and being good self-evaluators. Still rewarding yourself for doing something positive, pitching well and not having walks, but looking at that next thing and saying, ‘hey, I still could have done better here,’ and evaluating that. That’s the sign of a winning player, a winning pitcher.”
Kim became a winning pitcher for the first time as a big-leaguer Saturday, and he did it about 50 minutes quicker than the average time it took for an MLB game to finish last season.
Of course, the pace at which he worked for each of his 83 pitches Saturday was nothing out of the ordinary for Kim.
“Since I was young, I’ve tried to speed my pace in-between pitches and that really helped me pitch well,” Kim said. “So today, as usual, I tried to pitch as fast as possible.”
Saturday's game was the Cardinals' quickest since, well, Kim's start last week in Chicago, which ended in a cool two hours and three minutes. In fairness, that game only lasted seven innings. Still, it's clear that from one pitch to the next, Kim only has one speed—fast.
The individual speeds of the pitches in his arsenal, though, are another matter.
It’s one thing for batters to contend with the differences in velocities from fastballs to off-speed pitches, but as he does with many of the details of his approach to pitching, Kim takes changing speeds to another level. KK said he spoke with Yadier Molina before the game to inform the Cardinals catcher of his intentions to toggle the velocity of some of his pitches to keep hitters off-balance.
In other words, one slider wasn’t necessarily going to look or feel quite similar to the next one a batter might see out of Kim’s hand.
“Even though it was the same pitch, a slider, the difference in velo really helped me out today,” Kim said. “It was a good result.”
Kim isn’t necessarily going to miss many bats—though he averaged close to a strikeout per inning last season in Korea, the competition on this side of the pond is a bit more menacing. Given Kim’s proclivity for finding the strike zone, his defenders would do well to always have their mitts at the ready.
There’s a good chance they won’t have to wait long to use them—not with 'The KK Effect' in full swing.
