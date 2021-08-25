KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An '80s favorite is hitting the big stage and premiering at a St. Louis stage.
The world premiere of "The Karate Kid -- The Musical" will kickoff at Stage St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Acts Center.
Performances are set to begin May 25, 2022 and will run through June 26, 2022.
According to Playbill, there's been no announcement on the casting of the musical. For more information on the show, visit here.
