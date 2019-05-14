ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The famous Jack Daniel has gone missing! Or his statue at least.
The St. Louis Blues are calling upon St. Louis Blues fans and “whiskey enthusiasts” to help find a missing Jack Daniels statue.
They said the statue has been missing since sometime before the Blues; double-overtime victory in Game 7 against the Dallas Stars.
He was reportedly last seen in the Jack Daniel’s Barrel House Bar at Enterprise Center.
The team said the statue is needed back in time for the Western Conference Final. If you have seen him, you are asked to bring him back to the Enterprise Center!
If you find and bring him back, you could win a bottle of Gentleman Jack (if you’re over 21) and a team-autographed Blues jersey.
You can also tweet info leading to the statue's location to @StLouisBlues on Twitter.
