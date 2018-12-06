The Satanic Temple of Chicago has been allowed to place their statue in the lobby of the State Capitol building in Springfield, IL, spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office tells CNN. "We feel it's a first amendment issue, we have other displays there - a Hanukah Menorah and Nativity Scene," Drucker says. An organization submits an application the 2nd half of every year and then it goes through the Secretary of State Physical Services and then the legal department gives the final approval, he says. "If you have displays of one type you need to be consistent and allow everyone to do so, aside from hate speeches and other unacceptable things," Drucker said. The statue says, 'Knowledge is the greatest gift.' It's the forearm of a woman holding an apple and it's about 4.5 feet tall and about 18 inches long, he says. "It's getting more attention. Not sure many people have seen it, but it is being talked about," Drucker said. The statue has been on display since December 3rd and runs through the end of the month, according to officials.