Bert and Ernie, as well as Elmo, center, are among a donation of additional Jim Henson objects to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013. Miss Piggy joined Kermit the Frog in the Smithsonian Institution’s collection of Jim Henson’s Muppets, and Bert and Ernie will have a place in history, too. Henson’s daughter, Cheryl Henson, is donating 20 more puppets and props to the National Museum of American History. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)