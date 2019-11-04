The hottest recipes in St. Louis this Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A number of recipes are expected to lead Thanksgiving feasts this year in St. Louis. Data shows locals are gearing toward using devices other than ovens to make their holiday dishes. Cooks will be looking into using pressure cookers and air fryers but experts predict families will stick with classic ingredients like sweet potato, green beans and rice.
Here's a list of the most trending Thanksgiving meals this year:
Green Bean Casserole
Fresh green beans and homemade soup take this classic dish to a whole new level. Get the recipe here.
Classic Potato Salad
Reduce the cooking time for this family favorite with a pressure cooker. Top the salad with dill for some freshness. Get the full recipe here.
Cherry-Orange Cranberry Sauce
Spice up the traditional cranberry sauce with added cherries and orange marmalade for a new favorite side dish. Get the recipe here.
Roasted Melting Sweet Potatoes
Yup! These roasted potatoes melt in your mouth with the added broth and silky butter. This dish makes for the perfect vegetarian side. Get the full recipe here.
Sausage Dressing With Chestnuts
Save yourself some oven space and make this hearty side dish in an Instant Pot. Click here for the recipe.
Scalloped Potatoes
Scalloped potatoes in no time? Start the cooking process in an Instant Pot and have the dish ready in half the time! Try it out here.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Made these mashed potatoes quicker and easier with added zing from coconut milk. A new go to recipe? Check it out here.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Crispy and ready in five minutes? The added broth makes for a creamy glaze to these roasted Brussels Sprouts. Get the recipe here.
