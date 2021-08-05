ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is coming under fire after spending $70,000 of her own campaign money on private security -- despite her calls for defunding the police.
Bush spoke to CBS News and said she can't work to defund the police if her life is in danger.
"I'm gonna make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do," Bush said. "There are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending 200,000, if I spend ten more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work."
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt spoke to News 4 on Thursday, saying her actions don't align with what she's been advocating.
"It’s the height of hypocrisy. It’s incredibly reckless for Representative Bush to have her own private security and tells everybody else to suck it up, as she seeks to defund the police," Schmitt said. "Meanwhile St. Louis had a 50-year high in murders last year as violent crime rages on. It’s just a complete disconnect with reality."
The White House made it clear on Thursday that defunding the police is not a Democratic message. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said some members may want to make it a party message but "the President has been crystal clear that he opposes defunding the police."
When asked about Bush's private security, Psaki said she wouldn't comment on it because she doesn't have enough information. She did, however, say it's disturbing an elected official is receiving death threats in the first place.
"I think we shouldn’t lose the forest through the trees here, which is that a member of Congress, an elected official, is concerned that her life is threatened. And that’s disturbing that any elected official would have to suffer death threats and fear for their life," Psaki said. "So I’m not going to comment, of course, on their security arrangements. I don’t have any more details on that, but I think we should start with that point first."
St. Louis residents react
News 4 spent the day talking with people in Bush’s district – which covers all of St. Louis City and a portion of north St. Louis County. Kate Farley said she’s a longtime supporter of Bush and agrees with her stance on defunding police.
“We’re all concerned about security and want to be safe in our communities but I think that the police itself as an institution has a really traumatic history that is highly problematic,” Farley said. “I support her efforts to want to defund the police and I also think it’s important simultaneously to try and figure out how to have the safe communities that we all want without necessarily continuing with institution of the police.”
However, Ron McCon calls Bush’s claims hypocritical. He believes her calls to defund the police department while spending thousands on personal security represent a double standard.
“It’s more than a double standard it’s not only a double standard like we’re just sitting here talking and you said ‘hey that’s hypocritical,’ but this is coming from a leader who’s projecting an image,” McCon said.
News 4 reached out to Bush’s campaign for an interview and clarification about the threats she said have been made by police officers but has not heard back.
