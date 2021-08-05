ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is coming under fire after spending $70,000 of her own campaign money on private security -- despite her calls for defunding the police.
Bush spoke to CBS News and said she can't work to defund the police if her life is in danger.
"I'm gonna make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do," Bush said. "There are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending 200,000, if I spend ten more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work."
Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt spoke to News 4 on Thursday, saying her actions don't align with what she's been advocating.
"It’s the height of hypocrisy. It’s incredibly reckless for Representative Bush to have her own private security and tells everybody else to suck it up, as she seeks to defund the police," Schmitt said. "Meanwhile St. Louis had a 50-year high in murders last year as violent crime rages on. It’s just a complete disconnect with reality."
