ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For Gavin Lain, the last year has been a long road to recovery. The 15-year-old suffered a severe head injury in January 2020 and spent months at St. Louis Children's Hospital. His mom credits the incredible staff at the hospital as well as a unique feature with helping her son survive.
"It was everything. It just brightened his day," said Michele Lain.
That unique feature is the Purina Family Pet Center. They are just one of four facilities in the world that allow young patients to reunite with their family pets.
"You're in the hospital, you're sick, you're dong all these medical things all the time and it was just so good for him. It changed his attitude," said Lain.
Because of COVID, the rules were extra strict and that meant Gavin couldn't see his brother other other family members. But his brother, Aiden, did get to visit as the handler for their dog Bella. Seeing his brother and the family dog was the bright spot during recovery.
"It was really cool, not being able to be at home with Aiden and the comfort of my own bed, it was nice to be able to see my own dog because I really miss her," said Gavin Lain.
Gavin is now back home now and continues outpatient therapy as part of his recovery. The Purina Family Pet Center is celebrating five years in operation this month.
