ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is making a return!
On Sept. 17, more than 50 hot air balloons will be set up at the Central Fields in Forest Park for the balloon glow. The balloon race will take place the next day.
The event is the second longest running balloon race in the country. It is the only race that takes place in a large metropolitan city.
