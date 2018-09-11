A giant Idaho potato will be visiting the Metro East Wednesday, Sept. 12!
The Famous Idaho Potato tour will stop at the World’s Largest Bottle of Catsup, which is located just east of the Mississippi River in Collinsville, Ill.
The tour stop will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Visitors can expect family fun including games and pictures with the “Tater Team”.
For more information, visit their website here.
