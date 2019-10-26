ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gateway Arch will celebrate its 54th anniversary on Monday. In celebration, the National Park Service will honor the engineers and tradesmen who built the Gateway to the West on Saturday.
At the event, the public can hear from some of the builders as they share stories, pictures and personal memorabilia.
The Annual Arch Builders' Reunion started at 10 a.m. in the tram lobby. The event is free and open to the public. It ends at 2 p.m.
The arch was completed 54 years ago, on October 28, 1965.
