ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gateway Arch is just one vote away from becoming Missouri's official monument.
It may surprise you that it isn't already but the Missouri House is set to take up legislation sponsored by State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington. He took up the issue after students at a Jefferson elementary school noticed Missouri does not have an official monument.
At 630-feet tall, the Arch is the tallest manmade monument in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.