ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The City of St. Louis wants all 340 inmates removed from the Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse, by the beginning of July.

The mayor's office said in the city's newest FY2021-2022 budget, funding for the Workhouse was removed.

Elected leaders tour St. Louis jails, Mayor Jones reaffirms plan to close the Workhouse Newly elected St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones led a group of elected leaders on a tour of the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) and the Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse, on Saturday. The group emerged from the Workhouse and had harsh criticism for the living conditions.

"The first place they go is home," said Nahuel Fefer, Director of Policy and Development for the city. "Detainees have been riding the docket, stuck in a legal system that's just been paralyzed by COVID-19 and we finally have jury trials restarting, so that's going to get some people home right off the bat."

Fefer said the city is looking at a few different options to get inmates out of the facility, which they said is infested with bugs and overall fifth. Non-violent offenders, who the city said makes up more than half of the population at the Workhouse, could be released after revisiting a judge. Any non-violent offender who initially saw their bond denied will go in front of a judge to have it reheard or reset.

"Many of them are there because they don't have the economic means to post bond," said Beth Huebner, a criminology professor at University of Missouri-St. Louis. "So the difference of someone being in the community and being in jail is often just a couple hundred dollars."

Huebner also said the definition of non-violent crimes is subjective, but usually refers to drug offenses and property crimes.

The city said it is also looking at cases where charges could be dropped, most of which may have taken place before COVID-19 and may be subject to extenuating circumstances, like deteriorating mental status or medical needs. There are around 340 inmates at the Workhouse and another 450 at the City Justice Center (CJC). Fefer said the policy of re-examining non-violent offenders held without bond will also take place at the CJC.

"There's one big tranche of people we just want to move home, either through bond or having their charges dropped and there's another tranche of people who we can move to CJC," he said.

The city said it is prioritizing release options for non-violent offenders and has no plans to offer similar policies to violent offenders. It will also reach out to other jails in the region to see if they are willing and capable of taking some of the inmates from the Workhouse, but Fefer said that's their last option.

St. Louis County said its jail population is up 40 percent over this time last year and staffing has remained the same. According to a spokesperson for the County Executive's Office, both are factors that will be taken into consideration if the city formally approaches the county.