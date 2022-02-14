The fairytale love story behind the creators of "Date Ideas and things to do in STL"

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Donnah Thomas and Morgan Casey are the founders of the growing Facebook page "Date Ideas and things to do in STL" but their partnership started 30 years earlier, in a St. Louis Hospital.

The women were born in the same hospital on the same day. They played sports for the same elementary school and went to the same high school at McCluer North and the same college.

"She won prom queen and I was the class clown so we were on two different sides of the spectrum," Casey said.

In 2019, they were planning their 10-year high school reunion together when they felt a spark. They started realizing how much they had in common.

"As time went on, we realized more and more what we had in common and it got a little weird because for the longest time we would say the same thing at the exact same time," Casey said.

"Then we would be on the phone for like eight hours," Thomas said.

They fell in love, and now are helping others do the same. Their Facebook group promotes local businesses and offers a space to talk about all that St. Louis has to offer.

Although only around for one year, the group already has more than 225K members and the posts reach millions of people.

"I'll be honest, I see a multi-million dollar business [in the future] and with that business its about spreading love and positivity."

Thomas and Casey said they want their page to show off all local businesses as well as giving a voice to minority and LGBTQ plus owned businesses.

They have received hate messages because of their love and some of the businesses they promote.

"That's probably the hardest part is that we still live in a world where commercially, it's great to support LGBT. You know, it looks good on banners for businesses and things like that but deep down those individual people how are they truly feeling about you? Do they truly support you? I think that's the part that's hard when you realize that they don't."

The pair said they do not allow negativity on their page. Casey said she likes to "make her city smile".

Now, "Date Ideas and Things To Do" is in 16 cities across the globe and still growing.

"We even had somebody move to St. Louis because of our group so that's when we took that mindset of fun to this is serious because if we have that impact we have to make sure we are using it the right way."