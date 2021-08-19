CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, The Factory, a newly-opened music venue in the Chesterfield Valley, announced it would require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours and saying customers who already bought a ticket would not be getting a refund, setting off a firestorm on social media.
After several negative comments and backlash, The Factory changed its policy on Thursday, and made the requirement of negative test to be within 72 hours, not 48. They also changed the refund policy. Now, anyone who has bought a ticket before August 16 can be refunded through September 3.
