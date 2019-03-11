MAPLEWOOD (KMOV.com) - Long time restaurateur Eddie Neill says ever since he closed the popular Irish pub in downtown St. Louis, people have been asking if he will ever re-open.
“Everyone just kept saying they missed it. And I got I little tired of retirement,” Neill said.
Now he will re-open The Dubliner in a new location this Thursday, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Neill says the owner of The Muddled Pig in Maplewood was looking to re-brand. Neill will operate the Irish pub in the space at 2733 Sutton Avenue. The Muddled Pig closed Saturday and they have been working to give the Maplewood space a quick makeover.
“Maplewood is cool. I like the streetscape and parking is relatively easy,” he said.
The Dubliner closed on Washington Avenue in 2015. Neill says customers can expect their old favorites at the new location.
He said there will be Irish staples but with more emphasis on seafood. He will also have appetizers in the bar area and happy hour featuring tartines or open faced sandwiches.
The Dubliner will feature live music and hopes to work with The Focal Point, a concert space down the street.
When asked why he thinks so many missed The Dubliner, Neill said it was the diverse crowd it attracted.
“I knew The Dubliner was a success when I looked around one day and saw a table of students, a table of lawyers and table of bikers all in a row.”
The Dubliner will be open for dinner Tuesday-Saturday and on Sunday for brunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.