The hours for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Dome at America's Center are changing this week.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Changes are being made to the daily COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

The clinic will open at 8 a.m. daily, but will close at 2 p.m. on May 16 and at 4 p.m. on May 11 and May 17.  The other days the clinic will remain open until 6 p.m.

The change in hours comes as local health departments begin to pivot away from mass vaccination events as demand for the coronavirus vaccine drops nationwide.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.