ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Changes are being made to the daily COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.
The clinic will open at 8 a.m. daily, but will close at 2 p.m. on May 16 and at 4 p.m. on May 11 and May 17. The other days the clinic will remain open until 6 p.m.
There are a few changes to the Community Vaccination Center hours this week. If you are planning a trip to get your shot, please double-check the schedule. pic.twitter.com/uINaAoBiim— City of St Louis EM 👍 Pfizer💉 at the Dome👍 (@CityEMA) May 10, 2021
The change in hours comes as local health departments begin to pivot away from mass vaccination events as demand for the coronavirus vaccine drops nationwide.
