UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Saturday was a big day for firefighters and residents in University City as the city celebrated the debut of a new ambulance and medical services will fall back into the hands of the fire department.
For the past four years, the city outsourced its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to a private contractor. It was an emotional morning for Laura McDermott.
She's been fighting for change after her fiance Lonnie died of a heart attack in 2016.
He was only 44 years old.
"He would've been 48 tomorrow,” McDermott told news 4.
Laura says the ambulance didn't have a defibrillator, which she says could have saved her fiance's life.
"I would think that would be basic on any ambulance," McDermott said.
Since the tragedy, McDermott has worked tirelessly to make change happen.
She said Saturday was victory.
"The community is once again safe and that's what I wanted the whole time," McDermott said.
City Councilman Jeff Hales says the EMS issue is one of the big reasons he decided to run for office.
He says the decision to outsource has angered citizens from the start.
"It's rare you see a community as big as we are with 35 thousand speaking with resoundingly one voice on an issue," Hales said.
The change was possible after University City received a federal grant, which allowed the department to hire and train 12 new firefighters.
McDermott said it will make going to sleep at night a little bit easier.
"I finally feel like if something happens, someone will be there who I know is trained to do this right and that's what University City and the surrounding communities deserve,” McDermott said.
