ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cold Weather Rule is now in effect in Missouri.
The rule prevents utility companies from disconnecting someone's heat if the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24 hour period.
It also allows customers to work out payment plans with utility companies.
The cold weather rule is in effect from November 1 to March 31.
Click here for more information from the Missouri Public Service Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.