The City of St. Louis will turn your Christmas tree into mulch that will be given away for free

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis is turning Christmas trees into mulch.

City residents can take their tree to one of three sites to be recycled. The trees will then be ground into mulch, which will be free and given out at the same sites. Fake or plastic trees will not be accepted. All trees must be free of decorations to be recycled.

Trees will be accepted at the following sites through Jan. 10:

Forest Park, Lower Muny Opera parking lot

O’Fallon Park, Recreation Complex, (YMCA) Southwest corner of parking lot

Carondelet Park, Grand and Holly Hills, area between maintenance yard gate and recycling area.

The City of St. Louis is also reminding residents not to put their Christmas trees in alley dumpsters or recycling containers. The Refuse Division will collect them as part of their regular monthly bulk pickup program.