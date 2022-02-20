The City Museum hosting job fair through Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City Museum is hosting an in person job fair that started this Friday and will go until Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The museum said they want to grow their teams ahead of the spring and summer seasons. They are currently hiring in all departments for part time and seasonal positions. The positions include floor staff, gift shop, housekeeping, and food and beverage.
There is an option to apply online in advance but applications are available at the job fair. After applying, there is an interview with hiring managers and an opportunity to get hired on the spot! A resume is encouraged but not required.
For more information on the job fair and to see a full list of positions visit the website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.