This June 24, 2016 file photo shows gamblers playing slot machines in Atlantic City. (AP Photo)

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Casino Queen in East St. Louis is partnering with DraftKings to rebrand.

The casino will be rebranded ‘DraftKings at CasinoQueen’, subject to approval. In a filing last month, DraftKings said a deal that would span multiple years was made between the two companies. 

DraftKings is headquartered in Boston and offers mobile and retail sports betting.

