EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Casino Queen in East St. Louis is partnering with DraftKings to rebrand.
The casino will be rebranded ‘DraftKings at CasinoQueen’, subject to approval. In a filing last month, DraftKings said a deal that would span multiple years was made between the two companies.
DraftKings is headquartered in Boston and offers mobile and retail sports betting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.