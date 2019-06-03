ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Boston Bruins have made themselves at home at Enterprise Center, decorating the visitor’s dressing room with photos that inspire them.
The photos show pictures of former and current Bruins lifting the Stanley Cup. Usually, the visitor’s dressing room is very bland, but the Bruins decided to redecorate it.
The #Bruins have made themselves at home in their locker room at Enterprise Center. The players said they have the Stanley Cup photos up for inspiration. pic.twitter.com/BPuyqgRPFm— Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) June 3, 2019
The players say they did it for inspiration and as a reminder of how close they are to winning another Stanley Cup.
One of the photos shows Bobby Orr celebrating after the Bruins defeated the Blues in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final.
