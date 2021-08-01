RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Boulevard St. Louis in Richmond Heights Sunday evening.
The shooting happened on Galleria Parkway near I-170 around 5:15 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a man was alert when he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was spotted carrying a rifle and running to the parking garage of the Boulevard.
The Boulevard was temporarily put on lockdown as a precaution and the nearby MetroLink station was closed so police could search for the suspect. Galleria Parkway at I-170 was also closed. The suspect is still at-large.
MetroLink has resumed normal operations. Trains are now stopping at the Richmond Heights Station. Passengers may experience minor delays as trains resume their regular schedules. https://t.co/d60MKfuwaJ— Metro (@STLMetro) August 2, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
