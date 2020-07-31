ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Boathouse Restaurant will be closed for disinfecting and cleaning after two employees at the Boathouse Paddle Company tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Although we operate with two separate staffs and none of our employees have exhibited any signs or symptoms, we take this seriously and want our guests to feel comfortable returning after a thorough cleaning,” read part of the announcement on the Boathouse’s website.
The restaurant will be closed Friday and Saturday. The paddleboat company will be closed until further notice.
