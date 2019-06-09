ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While Blues have been on a successful streak, Ken Duckworth has spent those months mourning the death of his wife who was a huge Blues fan.
"She died February 2nd and that very night they started a 11 game winning streak," Duckworth said.
Danette Duckworth died after a battle with pancreatic cancer in February. She was buried in her favorite Blues jersey.
Duckworth said his wife made an unbelievable prediction before she died. That prediction could soon become reality.
"Before she died, she actually said the Blues will win the Stanley Cup the year I die," Duckworth said.
Duckworth stressed this incredible season is about way more than hockey and even bigger than his wife. It has helped his family grieve.
The season is also about all of the fans who are not here to witness it.
"This is for them too, not about my wife, it’s for all those fans out there," Duckworth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.