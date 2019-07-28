ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you still can't believe the Blues won the Stanley Cup this year, there's a chance for you to see it all again in the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions movie.
The movie will premiere at Stifel Theatre on Sunday, July 28. A roundtable discussion with Blues broadcasters and players will kick off the event at 5 p.m. and the movie will follow.
READ: Glorious Stanley Cup victory as Blues beat Bruins in Game 7
There are limited tickets still available for purchase. Visit stlouisblues.com/movie for more information.
If you can't make it to the movie, DVDs will be available for purchase on Tuesday.
