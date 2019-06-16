ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When it comes to the Blues Stanley Cup Parade, one thing is for certain. It was a massive success for the team and for all of St. Louis, with hundreds of thousands of Blues fans showing up to celebrate.
What is much less certain is exactly how many people attended the celebration.
Based on public safety sourcing, observations from News 4 reporters and aerial video, an estimated 300,000 people attended the parade and rally.
In addition to those who were at the event, overnight TV ratings show more than 400,000 people watched the celebration live on local television outlets.
Until an official estimate comes out with a specific number, St. Louis will have to go with rough estimates and the satisfaction that the loyalty of its hockey fans won't be questioned.
