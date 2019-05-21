No need to pinch yourselves, Blues fans. Tuesday night really happened: the St. Louis Blues are Western Conference champions.
The road to the Stanley Cup runs through St. Louis.
The Blues shook 49 years-worth of monkeys off the backs of the organization and its fan base with an unforgettable Game 6 win Tuesday night. By a score of 5-1, the Blues dispatched the Sharks to clinch the Western Conference Final, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970.
A season that has doled out as much adversity as one season could possibly muster becomes the one in which the Blues venture deeper into the postseason than any of their players, and many of their fans, have ever witnessed in theirs lifetimes. Hearing the euphoria emitting from the arena Tuesday, it's clear this night will never be forgotten in St. Louis.
But consider what this means to the players. Take Vladimir Tarasenko. The 27-year-old Blues star who has been the face of the franchise for better than half a decade. The prolific goal-scorer who, during several of the Note’s close brushes with previous postseason glory, had been criticized by some for not being a complete player.
When they occurred, they were criticisms out of frustration. Tarasenko’s goal-scoring pedigree in the playoffs is undeniable. His passion for the fans in St. Louis is evident in every post-game interview he gives. But when you haven’t been to the Cup Final since 1970, the talking points can veer a bit negative at the end of another lost season.
Not this year.
As he so often is, Tarasenko has been a monster in this series, throughout these playoffs. He scored a penalty shot in the Blues decisive Game 5 win in San Jose, helping to set up the incredible environment inside Enterprise Center Tuesday night. His power-play goal toward the end of the first put a charge into the arena. 2-0 Blues in the first period? This thing might really happen.
Vladimir Tarasenko goes upstairs on the power play. No. 91 has had a point in every game this series.2-0 STL pic.twitter.com/KgpUffijAl— Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 22, 2019
Imagine how this moment must feel for 19-year-old Robert Thomas. The wunderkind has played out of his mind throughout these Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blues would not be where they are without him.
Thomas' latest feat coming in an exceptional Game 6 where he tormented the Sharks with his speed. First Thomas beat the defense to the front of the net during a scoring attempt, drawing a hooking penalty that set up a Blues power play. On the ensuing man-advantage, the Blues struggled to set up shop in their offensive zone, allowing the Sharks to clear the puck multiple times. But what looked like the clear that would ultimately end the Blues power play was staved off by Thomas, clinging to the boards to keep a rifled puck in play.
His effort would not come in vain.
Just before the man-advantage expired, Alex Pietrangelo whirled the puck in toward Martin Jones, where a waiting Brayden Schenn had been scrapping, grappling and battling throughout the shift. Schenn buried his first goal since back in the Winnipeg series. That extended the Blues lead to 3-1.
Decades of anxiety weren't gone, but they were slowly melting away.
How about Tyler Bozak? This man signed with the Blues just last summer, citing his strong desire to win a Cup as the motivation.
Read what he says about coming to St. Louis: “I want to win a Cup. So damn bad. That’s why I signed in St. Louis. There’s your headline. Print it.”Tyler Bozak, I think you and STL are going to get along very well. #stlblues https://t.co/DOoWEpGcDt— Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) July 3, 2018
He was credited with the Blues fourth goal Tuesday, one that might have actually been knocked in off a Sharks defender. What did it matter? This win, as all the Blues' wins since January have been, came as a team.
Forget the details.
Mike Yeo gets fired, Craig Berube takes over on an interim basis? It didn't matter. Last place in the entire NHL back in January? It didn't matter. Led by a goaltender who started the year as the fourth-stringer?
None of it mattered. The past didn't matter. 49 years of despair can take a hike.
This year felt different; this year is different. Gloria plays on.
