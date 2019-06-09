ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One walk around the city and you can see how excited fans are for the Blues to win a championship.
The team is also getting support from around the country.
St. Louis area rapper Nelly is on camera driving up support for the Blues while performing in Louisiana.
A group of veterans on an honor flight sent back a message of support Saturday from Washington D.C.
Meanwhile, in St. Louis fans, like Patricia from Ballwin, are decking out their yards with “Let’s Go Blues” messages.
And the Blues are even getting support from overseas. A photo sent in by Zach shows him meeting up with some fellow Blues fans in Venice, Italy!
If you have any Blues decorations at home, send them to share@kmov.com or the KMOV Facebook page!
