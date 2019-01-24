ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday a local Vietnam veteran was honored with a Purple Heart for his U.S. military service more than 45 years ago.
Arthur Reinhold Jr. of Moscow Mills comes from a military family and joined the Army shortly after turning 17 years old.
While serving in Vietnam, he was driving a fuel tanker truck that was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.
"I knew I couldn't burn the village down, couldn't stop it, so I stood on the running board and looked for a soft spot to land, turned the wheel into the field, and I rolled into a ditch and it blew up," Reinhold Jr. said.
He prevented a village from having an explosion but was injured and caught in the midst of enemy fire.
"The blast from 5,000 gallons of fuel threw me from one field to another,” he said. “I stayed on the ground for two and a half hours while I heard AK47s and other things. I stuck to the ground like a piss ant, that's what saved my life."
He was honored to be awarded the Purple Heart in front of fellow Vietnam veterans and veterans of other wars.
"It was almost as good as getting married," he said.
Reinhold has also been awarded three Bronze Stars.
