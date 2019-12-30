The biggest stories of 2019 in St. Louis

2019 was a year of highs and lows for St. Louis.
Perhaps the biggest high came when the St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup Championship, capping one of the most remarkable turnaround stories in NHL history and uniting the region with a storybook ending to an incredible season.
The city also became home to two new sports franchises, as the XFL tabbed St. Louis as one of eight cities to host a team for the league's 2020 relaunch and Major League Soccer announced St. Louis would get a long-awaited club as part of league expansion.
Even the Cardinals joined in on the fun, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The area also saw economic expansion and investment, with NGA beginning work on their new campus, the renovation and grand openings of several new downtown hotels, and the revitalization of Union Station culminating in the construction of the St. Louis Wheel and Christmas Day opening of the new aquarium.
Plans continue for a massive greenway expansion throughout the city, and construction in Forest Park is underway on a multi-million dollar playscape, which will be a one-of-a-kind nature area set to open next year.
In many respects, it was an exciting time for the Gateway City.
But we also continued to battle gun violence and crime.
2019's murder total eclipsed last year's 188 mark with a week to go in December, and is set to finish as the highest homicide total in a half decade excluding 2017. This summer, nearly 20 children were killed by gun violence across the area. The problem escalated to such a degree the Missouri State Highway Patrol was brought in to help police state roads in the city. Many of the cases remain unsolved.
On the heels of Lambert Airport losing its only international flight, the ongoing talks about privatizing the airport stalled, leaving city leaders to come up with a new source of revenue for the $700 million of debt and $900 million of needed improvements at the facility in the next 10-15 years.
Significant flooding struck Missouri and Illinois in the spring, raising the Missouri and Mississippi river levels to near-record highs.
Images of the spring flooding of Madison County, Illinois, show streets and buildings submerged in high waters. Stop signs and other signage show just how deep the water is in some of these areas, including the town of Alton.
Planned Parenthood's facility in St. Louis is locked in a legal battle with state government upon which the fate of the state's last remaining abortion facility hangs.
In St. Louis County, County Executive Steve Stenger was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a pay-for-play scheme that through the government into disarray and raised questions about corruption.
January 1st brings a new decade, and with it come more challenges and opportunities for a region rebuilding itself. Before we look to the future, let's look back at the stories that defined 2019:
PHOTOS: Hundreds of thousands of Blues fans celebrate Stanley Cup victory!
The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins on June 12 and captured their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. Fans from around the country lined the streets of downtown St. Louis in celebration as history was made.