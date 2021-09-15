ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After a hot and humid summer, St. Louisans are eagerly waiting fall, its breeze and vibrant colors.
Missouri's large variety of trees and shrubs gives residents four to six weeks of fall colors, as different plants change color on different times. Leaves begin turning in northern Missouri first and then move south.
The peak of fall colors is mid-October, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. This is when the department says maple, ashes, oaks and hickories are at the height of color display.
Colors begin fading and leaves begin falling by late October and color displays are usually over by mid-November.
You can get updates on fall colors and where to go for the best views at this link from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“Our fall color report is updated weekly from MDC foresters all over the state,” said MDC Community Forester Ann Koenig in a press release. “Users can see where trees are beginning to turn and get recommendations on great places to view the changing leaves.”
