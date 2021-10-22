ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 60 marching bands are competing in St. Louis this weekend.
Marchs from 12 states, including Missouri and Illinois, are competing in the 2021 Bands of American St. Louis Super Regional Championship at the Dome at America's Center.
The championship starts Friday and concludes on Sunday. Click here for tickets and more information.
