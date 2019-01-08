ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The offices of newly-elected Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced a plan early Tuesday morning that aims to "help make St. Louis County a safer place” by offering treatment instead of jail time for nonviolent offenders.
In a release, the Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced “The Bell Plan,” which consists of expanding diversion programs for nonviolent offenders with addiction and mental health issues.
According to the release, one out of every 65 deaths in Missouri was the result of an opioid overdose, and St. Louis County has had two to three times as many drug overdose deaths as it has had homicide deaths.
With “The Bell Plan”, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it seeks to address this crisis by offering treatment to nonviolent offenders instead of criminalizing them.
A number of organizations are cooperating with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office including Affinia Healthcare, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Beyond Housing, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Better Family Life and Places For People.
