In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, Beach Boys musicians Mike Love, left, and Bruce Johnston, right, during an interview with Associated Press at Spiritland in London. The Beach Boys have a new CD with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra that gives a classical twist to their sunny 1960s hits. Classics like ‘Good Vibrations’ and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ mix the band’s vocals with orchestral backing in an approach that’s worked earlier for tunes by Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Aretha Franklin. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)