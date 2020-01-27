ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Beach Boys are coming to the Family Arena in St. Charles this July.
The concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. on July 29, 2020. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online or at the Family Arena Ticket Office starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
