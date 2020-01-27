Britain Beach Boys

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, Beach Boys musicians Mike Love, left, and Bruce Johnston, right, during an interview with Associated Press at Spiritland in London. The Beach Boys have a new CD with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra that gives a classical twist to their sunny 1960s hits. Classics like ‘Good Vibrations’ and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ mix the band’s vocals with orchestral backing in an approach that’s worked earlier for tunes by Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Aretha Franklin. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Beach Boys are coming to the Family Arena in St. Charles this July.

The concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

The band will perform at 7 p.m. on July 29, 2020. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online or at the Family Arena Ticket Office starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

