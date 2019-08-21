ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The XFL on Wednesday announced the name for its team here in St. Louis.
The league said, via Twitter and online announcement, that the team will be called the BattleHawks.
Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight.Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs. Cleared to engage February 2020: The St. Louis BattleHawks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/wGocLm80Tx— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
The names and logos for all eight cities were announced Wednesday. There are:
- Dallas Renegades
- Houston Roughnecks
- Los Angeles Wildcats
- New York Guardians
- St. Louis Battlehawks
- Seattle Dragons
- Tampa Bay Viper
- Washington DC Defenders
The league, which positions itself as an alternative to the NFL, announced St. Louis is one of eight cities on December 5, 2018. Games will be played beginning in 2020.
