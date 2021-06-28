ALBUQUEREQUE-SANTA FE, NM (KOAT/CNN) – Bystanders rushed to help after a hot air balloon crashed into power lines in Albuquerque, New Mexico Saturday.

“We know that the balloon encountered these powerlines, this top line above me, they caught the top line and it's been cut, and the envelope was separated from the basket and the envelope continued on. It's now being protected for evidence at a school nearby,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

When people close by tried to help, there wasn’t much they could do.

“The basket was on fire,” recalled Joshua Perez.

“I saw the basket,” said Tamara Sanchez. “They didn’t make it.

In total, four people died on the scene and another later died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.