ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Biergarten at the Budweiser Brewery Experience will reopen to the public on Monday with new safety measures put in place.
To celebrate the reopening, the first beer back for guests is on them from May 3 through May 27.
“As we look to the next chapter in our nation’s recovery, we are excited to welcome the public back to the Biergarten, and proud to offer guests their first beer ‘on the house’ as a token of our appreciation for coming out and socializing safely,” said Manager Glenn Cox. “We have made some changes to ensure guest safety, while providing the same hospitality that has made a visit to the Biergarten an enjoyable experience.”
