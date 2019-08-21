DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Horsen Round Ministries' home base was targeted by thieves last week and Pastor Michael McKinney said this is the fifth burglary in the last two years.
"When it's helping somebody, we're all about that. When they take everything that was a hard hit," McKinney said.
McKinney says the thieves stole $1,500-worth of equipment from their shed. Chairs and canopies were taken. All materials needed to put on services.
"We can't afford to replace them and most of our congregation don't have the money to replace them," Dan Penrod said.
The church incorporates horse riding into scripture and is located at the intersection of highway 110 and highway P.
