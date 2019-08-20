ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A local elementary school has been giving free breakfast to students for about 12 years.
Diana Langenfeld, the kitchen manager at Meramec Heights Elementary in Arnold, starts her day at 6:30 a.m. by prepping breakfast for hundreds of students.
“We pretty much have it down to a science that we feed about 350-380 kids breakfast every day within a half hour,” she said.
The students have many different breakfast options, including some that people may never have heard of.
“They’re allowed to get two fruits, a juice, and a fresh fruit or a pack of these Raisels, they’re kinda like Sour Patch Kids and they come in different flavors and the kids absolutely love them,” Langenfeld said.
After breakfast is done, Langenfeld begins prepping for lunch, which starts about two hours after breakfast ends.
Langenfeld told News 4 she didn’t expect the students to love interacting with the lunch staff as much as they do, but she said the job is incredibly rewarding, particularly since half of the student population is on free or reduced lunch.
“We have a lot of kids that just need extra love in the morning or extra smile, just something to know that somebody cares for them, they need that extra thing to get their day going better,” she said. “that’s what we’re here for.”
Langenfeld has been at the school for about 21 years and said she is now serving a second-generation.
“Parents who went to school here, I am now serving their children,” she said.
