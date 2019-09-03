ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County family is anxiously waiting for reports from the Bahamas, waiting to speak with loves ones caught in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
Cory Calkins' mother is in the Bahamas where she was born. He told News 4 his family homes are among the damage seen in disheartening aerial images.
"Roofs are in the street and boats are on the island everything is where it's not suppose to be," Calkins said "It's hard to really understand that seeing some of these aerials shots."
Calkins said his cousin runs a boat harbor in the Bahamas that was also wiped out.
"That's his livelihood," Calkins said. "They say there's no operable boats on the island , they're either sunk or wrecked."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help that Calkins family to help repair the harbor. Click here if you would like to donate.
