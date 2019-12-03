BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Someone in “desperate need of pies” prompted police to the Honey Baked Ham in Ballwin.
According to the police department, officers found an open door at Honey Baked Ham. When they searched the building, officers found cash and a note that attempted to justify the "after hours transaction."
“Happy Thanksgiving! No one was here, and we were in desperate need of pies. Left money, took pies. Thanks!” read the note.
