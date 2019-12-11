FORISTELL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A six-year-old from Foristell got a big surprise Wednesday morning.
It was made possible by a box of chocolate chip cookies.
Ashley Withone was born with cerebral palsy and her special needs makes taking family vacations challenging.
But Frank Squio wanted to change that.
After a battle with cancer, he started a non-profit called Baking Memories for Kids.
"I fly all over the country the month of November and December and give away all-expense paid trips to Disney World and all the Florida amusement parks," he said. "And we sell these cookies and that's what pays for these trips."
So he set out to do something kind of Ashley and her family.
News 4's Steve Harris tells the story.
