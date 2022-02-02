Thankful for their service;’ Mayor Jones thanks snow crews for their hard work

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – As a gratitude for all the hard work during the winter storm, Mayor Tishaura Jones brought a sweet treat for local crews.
“Our snow crews have some of the toughest work in City government,” said Jones. “I’m thankful for their service to the citizens of St. Louis to help everyone navigate the city safely."
Crews have been out since midnight salting and plowing the city roads. To show appreciation, Jones grabbed cases of World Fair Donuts while speaking to drivers.
“We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the winter storm warning and are working hard to keep our city safe,” Jones added. “I remind St. Louisans to avoid unnecessary travel during this time as we work to clear our roads.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.