ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- First responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers can get a discount on their next fill up their tank at BP stations.
BP announced that they will be offering 50 cents off per gallon to heroes on the front lines.
"Our local first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers are the heart of our local communities, they are on the front lines each day to ensure our loved ones and our communities are taken care of," the company said.
First responders will need to verify their status to get a code to use the discount.
To get the discount at the pump, you'll need to press cancel and then enter your discount code. Next, you'll have to press enter and follow the prompts on the screen
