SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Imagine walking outside and seeing a light pole on your car.
It happened to one South City man on Sunday. A city spokesperson says a strong gust of wind knocked it over.
Nobody was injured.
“Thank God I wasn’t standing in front of the car or thank God I wasn’t sitting inside the car. I think the city needs to probably do more as far as checking these poles," said Lavall Brown, the owner of damaged car.
The city says light poles are inspected every time the Streets Department changes the light bulbs, which is every three years.
Crews are expected to replace the fallen pole as soon as possible.
The city has not said whether more poles will be replaced after this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.