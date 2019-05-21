ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 6th street exit on Interstate 64/40 heading into downtown will reopen ahead of the Tuesday evening rush hour.
The ramp, which is the last Missouri exit, closed after 9 a.m. May 13 so crews could replace joints on the ramp.
According to MoDOT, the ramp should reopen as scheduled before the Blues take the ice and the Cardinals take the field Tuesday night.
